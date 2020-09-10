Vettel inks deal with Racing Point

London

10 September 2020 22:42 IST

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will drive for Racing Point starting next season.

The team, which will be renamed Aston Martin, announced the move on Thursday, a day after driver Sergio Perez said he was on his way out. The team said Vettel has signed for the 2021 season and beyond but did not reveal the length of the contract.

“The signing of Sebastian is a statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport,” the team said in a statement. “As a four-time world champion, he brings a fresh mindset to the team.”

Advertising

Advertising