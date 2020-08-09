Verstappen snaps Mercedes’ streak

Hamilton finishes second, equals Schumacher’s record of podium finishes

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Formula One’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday to end Mercedes’ run and become Lewis Hamilton’s closest challenger.

In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes teammate and pole sitter Valtteri Bottas to take second place late in the race and stay 30 points clear in the standings.

Hamilton, who gained an extra point for the fastest lap, also equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of 155 career podium finishes.

Ninth win

“I didn’t see it coming, but after the first stint it seemed like we were really good on tyres,” said Verstappen as he celebrated his ninth win that left him with 77 points to Hamilton’s 107.

Mercedes had won the four previous races, and taken every pole, but Verstappen was alone among the top 10 on the grid to start on the hard tyres and it paid off.

“We haven’t really had an opportunity in all the races so far to push them and I could see we were pushing them. I tried to put the pressure on, they had to pit, I did my own pace,” said Verstappen.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth, ahead of Red Bull’s Alexander Albon and the Racing Points of Lance Stroll and Nico Hulkenberg.

The results: 1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:19:41.993s, 2. Hamilton (Mercedes) +11.326, 3. Bottas (Mercedes) 19.231, 4. Leclerc (Ferrari) 29.289, 5. Albon (Red Bull) 39.146, 6. Stroll (Racing Point) 42.538, 7. Hulkenberg (Racing Point) 55.951, 8. Ocon (Renault) 1:04.773, 9. Norris (McLaren) 1:05.544, 10. Kvyat (Alpha Tauri) 1:09.669.

11. Gasly (Alpha Tauri) 1:10.642, Vettel (Ferrari) 1:13.370, 13. Sainz Jr. (McLaren) 1:14.070;

+1 lap: 14. Ricciardo (Renault), 15. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), 16. Grosjean (Haas), 17. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 18. Russell (Williams), 19. Latifi (Williams). DNF: 20. Magnussen (Haas).

Standings: Drivers: 1. Hamilton 107, 2. Verstappen 77, 3. Bottas 73, 4. Leclerc 45, 5. Norris 38.

Constructors: 1. Mercedes 180, 2. Red Bull 113, 3. Ferrari 55, 4. McLaren 53, 5. Racing Point 41.