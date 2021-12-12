Verstappen on pole for title decider; Hamilton starts second

Hamilton starts second and Norris third

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen landed a big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

Mercedes’ seven-time World champion Hamilton will line up alongside on the front row, with Verstappen on the quicker soft tyres for the start and the Briton going for the more durable mediums. “I didn’t expect that, but amazing job, guys,” said the Dutch 24-year-old over the team radio after being told he had secured pole.

The starting grid:

Row 1: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

2: Lando Norris (McLaren), Sergio Perez (Red Bull).

3: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

4: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Yuki Tsuonda (AlphaTauri).

5: Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren).

Row 6: Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

7: Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo).

8: Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

9: George Russell (Williams), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo).

10: Mick Schumacher (Haas), Nikita Mazepin (Haas).