Ricciardo, Tsunoda to race for AlphaTauri next season

September 24, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Suzuka, Japan

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will drive for AlphaTauri in next season's Formula One championship, the team announced on September 23, with stand-in Liam Lawson dropping back to reserve.

New Zealander Lawson has driven the last three races for AlphaTauri as a replacement for Ricciardo, who broke his hand in practice last month.

Lawson had a dream performance at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, knocking world champion Max Verstappen out of qualifying and then finishing the race in ninth place.

The 21-year-old is set to drive in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

But he will make way next season for Australian veteran Ricciardo, who joined AlphaTauri in July as a replacement for underperforming Dutchman Nyck de Vries.

"Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it's an exciting time for the team," Ricciardo said in a statement released by AlphaTauri.

"We are building and it is a great feeling.

"There is a lot of work to do but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to."

Japanese driver Tsunoda will return for his fourth season with AlphaTauri.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel," said the 23-year-old.

"Obviously, I'll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver."

AlphaTauri are currently bottom of the constructors' standings, having picked up only five points this season.

