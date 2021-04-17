Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix | Pole No. 99 for Hamilton

Red Bull takes the next two spots in the grid

World champion Lewis Hamilton edged out the Red Bull duo to claim pole position for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday. It was his 99th career pole.

Hamilton edged Perez by .039 seconds and was .087 faster than Verstappen, who is expected to be his main challenger this season.

Starting grid: 1st row: Hamilton (Mercedes), Perez (Red Bull); 2nd: Verstappen (Red Bull), Leclerc (Ferrari); 3rd: Gasly (AlphaTauri), Ricciardo (McLaren); 4th: Norris (McLaren), Bottas (Mercedes); 5th: Ocon (Alpine), Stroll (Aston Martin); 6th: Sainz Jr (Ferrari), Russell (Williams); 7th: Vettel (Aston Martin), Latifi (Williams); 8th: Alonso (Alpine), Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo); 9th: Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Mick Schumacher (Haas); 10th: Mazepin (Haas), Tsunoda (AlphaTauri).