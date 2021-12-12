Mercedes lodges two appeals over Verstappen’s win

Abu Dhabi

12 December 2021 23:49 IST

Mercedes is contesting safety car procedure

Mercedes has lodged two appeals over Max Verstappen’s win over Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes is contesting safety car procedure which resulted in Verstappen overtaking Hamilton on a frantic final lap to clinch the world championship.

“Mercedes have protested ‘against the classification established at the end of the Competition’, relating to alleged breaches of Articles 48.8 and 48.12 of the FIA Sporting Regulations,” Formula One tweeted.

