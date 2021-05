Former F-1 boss Mosley no more

Max Mosley.

London

24 May 2021 21:57 IST

He served three terms as president of FIA before standing down in 2009.

Max Mosley, the former president of motor sports’ world governing body the FIA, has died aged 81, ex-Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone announced on Monday.

Mosley became FIA president in 1993 after serving in previous administrative roles in motor sport, including within Formula One.

Ecclestone told the PA news agency: “Max was like family to me. We were like brothers. I am pleased in a way because he suffered for too long.”