F1 | Mercedes’ Russell wins Brazilian Grand Prix

Reuters SAO PAULO
November 14, 2022 01:30 IST

Mercedes’ George Russell celebrates after winning the race. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain's George Russell took his first Formula One Grand Prix victory on Sunday to end a season-long blank for Mercedes in a one-two finish with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton in Brazil.

Russell led from the start at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit after winning Saturday's 100km sprint, a race that determined Sunday's starting grid, to end a run of nine wins in a row by champions Red Bull.

In a lively race with two safety car periods, honorary Brazilian Hamilton overcame an early collision with Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen to race back to the podium in front of a cheering crowd.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third, with team mate Charles Leclerc fourth.

