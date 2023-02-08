The key to success is adaptability, says James Barclay

February 08, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Sports Bureau

HYDERABAD

“The key to success in the Greenko Hyderabad Formula-E Prix, to be held here on February 10 and 11, is adaptability,” said James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing team principal and managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Motorsport.

“It all depends on how quickly one adapts from the first lap to the last lap in a practice session as it is essentially a one-day affair before you enter the main race,” Barclay said on Wednesday at the unveiling of the Jaguar vehicle at Adibatla TCS Complex on the outskirts of the City.

“We have only two practice sessions in a matter of an hour, we have to be at our best for the qualifiers, so that is not long. Stimulation preparations are very crucial.”

Barclay, who has overseen the growth of Jaguar TCS Racing into a race-winning team, thanks to the team’s first Formula E victory at the Rome EPrix in April 2019, said they were all excited and looking forward to the race in the City which was like ‘second home’ for them.

“The venue offers brand-new challenge, a new circuit which looks good. It purely depends on the preparations on the stimulator. There are a lot of high-speed sections and lot of combined entries in the corners. It is going to be challenging,” he explained.

“We love street circuits. The DNA is to race in the city centre. They are not like F1 tracks which are smooth. These street races are more challenging. We have a positive start. If you look at our show, we scored points in each race. We have more Jaguars in the top-10 than any other. We have a good start to the season and we want to turn the good foundation to results,” Barclay added.

“Pressure is a pleasure for us. We love big stages, and we love big races with fans and all the spotlight. The bigger the moment the better it is. To me, Mitch (Evans) is the stand-out driver for the last two years. He finished second last year and is a phenomenal character,”