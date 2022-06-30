Formula E race to be held in Hyderabad in 2023

A Mahindra Racing car drives by at Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit | Photo Credit: Getty Images

June 30, 2022 00:15 IST

After hosting the Formula One race at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from 2011 to 2013, this will be the second-biggest racing World Championship event to be hosted in India

India will be back on the global motorsports map with the FIA Formula E race in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023. The calendar for the ninth season (2022-23) of the Formula E championship was approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council with Hyderabad set to host the fourth race after Mexico and a double-header in Saudi Arabia.

In January this year, the Telangana government and Formula E officials had signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) in Hyderabad to host the race in the city.

Formula E is an electric-powered single-seater championship that started in 2014 and was granted World Championship status by the FIA during its seventh year of running (2020-21 season).

India’s Mahindra Racing has been part of Formula E since its inception. Karun Chandhok has been the only Indian driver to race in the competition, steering the wheel for the Indian outfit in the inaugural year.

Earlier this year, Formula E unveiled a new car called the Gen 3, the third generation of cars, for the next season.

Unlike Formula One, which is hosted in purpose-built circuits mostly, the Formula E races, termed E-Prix, are held on street circuits in some of the biggest cities in the world, promoting electric mobility and taking racing to the fans.