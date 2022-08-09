Former International athlete Kamaraj passes away at 68

P. V. Kamaraj, a former International athlete passed away after a massive heart attack on August 8

Former International athlete P. V. Kamaraj (68 years) passed away here on Monday, after a massive heart attack. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

A native of Pudukottai, Kamaraj, who retired as Chief Reservations Officer, was for the major part of his working life in Tiruchi before settling down in Chennai.

His major achievement was that he was part of the Indian 4x400m relay team that won bronze in the 1979 Asian championships in Tokyo.

As part of the Tamil Nadu team, Kamaraj has won a host of medals (including gold, silver and bronze) in 400mH in National inter-state meets and Open Nationals from 1977-80.

In fact, in the 1979 Hyderabad National Games, he won a silver in 400m H. An NIS coach, Kamaraj has been the coach of Tamil Nadu on a number of occasions.