Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu to quit YSRCP

January 06, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Former cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu.

Former cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Former cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu has announced his decision to quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). It was only on December 28 that Mr. Rayudu joined the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh.

In a message on ‘X’, Mr. Rayudu said that he made up his mind to leave the YSRCP and stay out of politics for a little while and that he would convey his further action in the due course of time.

From pitch to politics: cricketer Ambati Rayudu set to start new innings 

He was welcomed into the party by its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan.

Mr. Rayudu, a native of Guntur, retired from international cricket in July 2019 and from the Indian Premier League in May 2023.

He had then evinced interest in politics and joined YSRCP after being initially tipped to go with the Indian National Congress.

