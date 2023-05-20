Former Australia Test cricketer and Olympian Brian Booth passes away

May 20, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Sydney

Cricket Australia said Saturday that former Test player and field hockey Olympian Brian Booth has died. He was 89.

Booth played 29 Test matches for Australia, including two as captain. He scored five Test centuries and was a key member of Australia's batting lineup throughout the early part of the 1960s and scored 1,773 Test runs at an average of 42.21.

Booth, whose cause of death was not disclosed, also represented Australia in field hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

A middle-order batter, Booth made a century in his first home Test against England in 1962 before scoring another in the next match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and their family and friends," Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said.

