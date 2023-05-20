ADVERTISEMENT

Former Australia Test cricketer and Olympian Brian Booth passes away

May 20, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Sydney

Booth, whose cause of death was not disclosed, also represented Australia in field hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics

AP

Australian cricketer Brian Booth (New South Wales) smiles for a photograph. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Cricket Australia said Saturday that former Test player and field hockey Olympian Brian Booth has died. He was 89.

Booth played 29 Test matches for Australia, including two as captain. He scored five Test centuries and was a key member of Australia's batting lineup throughout the early part of the 1960s and scored 1,773 Test runs at an average of 42.21.

Booth, whose cause of death was not disclosed, also represented Australia in field hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

A middle-order batter, Booth made a century in his first home Test against England in 1962 before scoring another in the next match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Brian was immensely respected and admired throughout the cricketing community and beyond and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and their family and friends," Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US