Forest Flame claims main event

S. Attaollahi-trained Forest Flame (Sandesh up), won the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (June 12). The winner is owned by Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mrs. Deina Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker and Mr. Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs. Jockey Akshay Kumar won three races for the day.

The results:

1. ICH DIEN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: DIVINE BLESSINGS (S. John) 1, The Adviser (J.H. Arul) 2, Sling Shot (Vinod S) 3 and Ansaldo (Hindu S) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 14.79s. ₹15 (w), 12, 14 and 56 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 91, FP: 39, Q: 32, Trinella: 500 and 436, Exacta: 2,173 and 466. Favourite: Divine Blessings. Owner: Mr. Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

2. KRANJI PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25: SHUBANKAR (Akshay K) 1, Mrs Thatcher (Sandesh) 2, Super Ruffian (Nikhil N) 3 and Russian Romance (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 54.09s. ₹38 (w), 17 and 27 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 40, FP: 157, Q: 67, Trinella: 284 and 138, Exacta: 444 and 207. Favourite: Super Ruffian. Owner: Mr. Laksh Bhatia. Trainer: Warren Singh.

3. MAYOR’S CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85: ALL ATTRACTIVE (Akshay K) 1, Enid Blyton (A. Prakash) 2, Presidential (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Whizzo (Ashhad A) 4. 6-1/4, 2-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 24.45s. ₹20 (w), 12, 36 and 13 (p), SHP: 144, THP: 54, FP: 551, Q: 369, Trinella: 660 and 186, Exacta: 10,820 and 9,275. Favourite: All Attractive. Owner: M/s. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

4. KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over: FOREST FLAME (Sandesh) 1, Giant Star (C.S. Jodha) 2, A Star Is Born (Suraj) 3 and Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 6-1/2, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 36.03s. ₹25 (w), 15 and 52 (p), SHP: 73, THP: 31, FP: 274, Q: 188, Trinella: 501 and 113, Exacta: 947 and 380. Favourite: Forest Flame. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mrs. Deina Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker and Mr. Chaduranga Kantharaj Urs. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. PRINCE KHARTOUM PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): ARTEMIS IGNACIA (Sandesh) 1, Royal Glory (Trevor) 2, Chinky Pinky (Richard Oliver) 3 and Domingo (Dashrath) 4. 1-3/4, 5-3/4 and lnk. 1m 13.24s. ₹124 (w), 31, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 51, FP: 223, Q: 164, Trinella: 767 and 333, Exacta: 6,448 and 4,342. Favourite: Royal Glory. Owners: Mr. Balasubramanya R & Mr. Lohith Anand. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

6. ROYAL COMMAND PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: S CRIBBLING HOPPER (Akshay K) 1, Measure Of Time (T.S. Jodha) 2, Tyto Alba (Rajesh K) 3 and Another Rainbow (Raghuveer S) 4. 3-3/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 38.39s. ₹20 (w), 11, 21 and 18 (p), SHP: 49, THP: 47, FP: 107, Q: 49, Trinella: 462 and 262, Exacta: 1,448 and 543. Favourite: Scribbling Hopper. Owners: Mrs. Gaja Manoj & Mr. K. Manoj Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. ICH DIEN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: MILLBROOK (S. John) 1, Tenali (Suraj) 2, Clever Hans (Akshay K) 3 and Impeccable (Nikhil N) 4. 3/4, Shd and 3-3/4. 1m 14.05s. ₹36 (w), 15, 13 and 15 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 51, FP: 128, Q: 47, Trinella: 183 and 97, Exacta: 1,782 and 1,019. Favourite: Clever Hans. Owners: Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co. Ltd. rep. by Mr. & Mrs. Dilip Thomas. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Jackpot: ₹4,769 (19 tkts); Runner-up: 681 (57 tkts); Treble (i): 357 (23 tkts); (ii): 2,056 (eight tkts).