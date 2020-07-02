Foreign coaches’ contract extended

New Delhi

02 July 2020 21:51 IST

Accepting recommendations from various National Sports Federations, the IOA and requests from athletes, the Sports Ministry on Thursday agreed to extend contracts for all foreign coaches and staff by a year till September 30, 2021.

The decision was necessitated by the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The original contracts for most of the coaches and staff was to end post Olympics this year. The ministry has also decided to draw up four-year contracts to ensure continuity in training.

