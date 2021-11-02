Zlatan rolls back the years

Sociedad reclaims top spot in La Liga

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 150th Serie A goal as AC Milan beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 2-1 on Sunday to remain second on goal difference behind Napoli.

The Sweden striker, who turned 40 earlier this month, also thought he had scored his 400th goal in domestic leagues but was denied a second of the encounter with VAR finding offside in the second half.

Milan was given a scare late on as Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo had an 81st minute header blocked on the line before its former midfielder Stephan El Shaarawy claimed an additional time consolation effort.

Earlier, Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski scored as league leader Napoli overcame lowly Salernitana.

Zielinski claimed his second goal of the season with half an hour left at the Arechi Stadium as both sides finished with 10 men.

Real Sociedad returned to the top of La Liga on Sunday but its joy was tempered by having to share the points after an injury-time strike for Basque rival Athletic Bilbao in a 1-1 draw. Alexander Isak gave Sociedad a 58th-minute lead from the penalty spot.

But just as it was contemplating opening a three-point advantage over Real Madrid and Sevilla at the top, Bilbao levelled in stoppage time thanks to an Iker Muniain free-kick which deceived Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

The results: Premier League: Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 34) lost to West Ham 4 (Johnson 7, Rice 38, Fornals 80, Bowen 84).

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid 3 (Carrasco 26, Pezzella 63-og, Joao Felix 80) bt Real Betis 0; Getafe 2 (Unal 31, 56) bt Espanyol 1 (Gomez 38); Real Sociedad 1 (Isak 58-pen) drew with Athletic Bilbao 1 (Muniain 90+1).

Bundesliga: Borussia M’Gladbach 2 (Plea 12, Hofmann 40) bt VfL Bochum 1 (Blum 86).

Serie A: Salernitana 0 lost to Napoli 1 (Zielinski 61); Roma 1 (El Shaarawy) lost to AC Milan 2 (Ibrahimovic 26, Kessie 56).