Zidane’s advisor denies contact with PSG

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was reportedly close to signing for French Ligue 1 champions PSG on Friday afternoon. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Football great Zinedine Zidane’s advisor denied on Friday that the former France great is set to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris Saint Germain coach next season.

Earlier on Friday, French radio station Europe 1 reported that Zidane would immediately take over, without citing any source.

“All these rumours that are circulating are unfounded,” Alain Migliaccio, Zidane’s advisor, told sports daily L’Equipe.

“To this day, I am the only person allowed to represent and advise Zinedine Zidane. Neither Zinedine Zidane nor myself have been contacted directly by the owner of PSG.”

PSG were not available for comment.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.