Yasir, Ashish extend HFC contract

Hyderabad FC — playing in its debut ISL season — announced contract extension for Mohammad Yasir and Ashish Rai.

In a statement released here on Monday, club officials said Yasir and Ashish would remain till 2023.

“It means everything to me to sign a new contract with this club. It’s a proud day for me and my family. I’m thankful to the club management who have always had faith in me and I look forward to the coming seasons,” Yasir said.

“The hard work is only just starting and I want to do my best to contribute as much as I can to help the club in the coming times,” he said.

Ashish, who wants to cement his place as the first choice right back, said he was delighted to be staying for another three years.

“I want to thank my family and coaches who have helped me reach here. I can’t wait to start working with head coach Albert Roca for next season,” he said.

Roca said he was very happy that the two had committed their long-term future at Hyderabad FC.

“They have done well for the club this season, and given their potential I am sure they will improve more and help us to achieve our targets in the coming season,” he said.