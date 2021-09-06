World Cup qualifiers | Spain runs riot against Georgia

Badajoz (Spain)

06 September 2021 23:15 IST

Big wins for Belgium, England and Poland

Luis Enrique shook up his team and got the result he wanted as Spain beat Georgia 4-0 in World Cup qualifiers.

The game against the modest rival had become an almost must-win affair for Spain after its disappointing loss at Sweden on Thursday that cost it first place in Europe’s Group B.

The victory in Badajoz on Sunday left Spain with 10 points in the group. Sweden has nine, but also has two more games to play.

The cheers of the Wembley crowd made clear the affection for Bukayo Saka the moment the England lineup was announced.

There were even louder roars to come when the birthday boy headed in the final goal in a 4-0 win over Andorra.

England has a five-point lead in Group I over Wednesday’s next opponent, Poland, which routed San Marino 7-1. Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the opening 21 minutes. There was also a hat trick from Adam Buksa, with two of his goals coming at the end in stoppage time.

Romelu Lukaku celebrated his 100th international with a goal as Belgium opened up a six-point lead after a 3-0 win against the Czech Republic.

Gareth Bale earlier scored a hat trick — including two penalties and a last-minute winner — as Wales beat Belarus 3-2 in Europe’s Group E on Sunday.

Belgium leads the group with 13 points. The Czechs are second with seven, a point ahead of third-place Wales which has played two fewer games.

The results: Group B: Spain 4 (Gaya 14, Soler 25, Torres 41, Sarabia 63) bt Georgia 0; Kosovo 1 (Muriqi 90+2) drew with Greece 1 (Douvikas 45+2).

Group C: Bulgaria 1 (Chochev 82) bt Lithuania 0; Switzerland 0 drew with Italy 0.

Group E: Belarus 2 (Lisakovich 29-pen, Sedko 31) lost to Wales 3 (Bale 6-pen, 69-pen, 90+3); Belgium 3 (Lukaku 8, E. Hazard 41, Saelemaekers 65) bt Czech Republic 0.

Group I: Albania 1 (Broja 87) bt Hungary 0; England 4 (Lingard 18, 78, Kane 72-pen, Saka 85) bt Andorra 0; San Marino 1 (Nanni 48) lost to Poland 7 (Lewandowski 5, 21, Swiderski 16, Linetty 44, Buksa 67, 90+2, 90+4).

Group J: Iceland 2 (Bjarnason 78, Gudjohnsen 84) drew with North Macedonia 2 (Velkovski 12, Alioski 54); Romania 2 (Tosca 11, Manea 18) bt Liechtenstein 0; Germany 6 (Gnabry 6, 15, Reus 35, Werner 45, Hofmann 52, Adeyemi 90+1) bt Armenia 0.