World Cup qualifiers | Hungary-England game under FIFA scanner

Relax, folks! England players appeal for calm after a flare was thrown on to the pitch by Hungary fans.

ZURICH

03 September 2021 22:37 IST

Game’s governing body to investigate incidents of racial abuse during WC qualifier

After England players faced racial abuse in Hungary, FIFA said on Friday it will take “adequate actions” once it has investigated the incidents.

The statement from FIFA stopped short of directly condemning Hungary fans for the abuse, which included monkey chanting, in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. England won 4-0.

“FIFA strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero tolerance stance for such behaviour in football,” football’s governing body said. ”FIFA will take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday’s Hungary-England game.”

Hungary had recently been ordered to play two matches without fans but the sanction from UEFA didn’t take effect for the visit of England because the game was under FIFA’s jurisdiction.

The racist abuse was also condemned by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“It is completely unacceptable that England players were racially abused in Hungary last night,” Johnson said on Twitter. “I urge (FIFA) to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good.”

England’s players were jeered for taking a knee, pelted with plastic cups after goals and then targeted with alleged racist chants.

Pitch-side reporters for domestic broadcasters ITV and Sky Sports said they heard Hungary supporters behind one of the goals aim monkey chants at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham, who are Black.