World Cup qualifiers | France salvages a draw against Ukraine

Denmark stays perfect in its campaign; Norway, the Netherlands post easy wins

Reigning champion France missed the injured Kylian Mbappe in a 1-1 draw at Ukraine in World Cup qualifying but still stayed atop Europe Group D.

Mykola Shaparenko scored his first international goal for Ukraine just before halftime.

Anthony Martial levelled after the break following a setup from Kingsley Coman and Adrien Rabiot.

France has nine points from five matches and Finland is next with five points from three matches.

The results:

Group A: Serbia 4 (Mitrovic 22, 35, Chanot 82-og, Milenkovic 90+6) bt Luxembourg 1 (Thill 77); Ireland 1 (Duffy 87) drew with Azerbaijan 1 (Makhmudov 45+1).

Group D: Finland 1 (Pohjanpalo 60) bt Kazakhstan 0; Ukraine 1 (Shaparenko 44) drew with France 1 (Martial 50).

Group F: Faroe Islands 0 lost to Denmark 1 (Wind 85); Israel 5 (Solomon 5, Dabbur 20, Zahavi 33, 90, Weissman 59) bt Austria 2 (Baumgartner 42, Arnautovic 55); Scotland 1 (Dykes 14) bt Moldova 0.

Group G: Latvia 0 lost to Norway 2 (Haaland 20-pen, Elyounoussi 66); the Netherlands 4 (Depay 38-pen, 62, Wijnaldum 70, Gakpo 76) bt Montenegro 0; Gibraltar 0 lost to Turkey 3 (Dervisoglu 54, Calhanoglu 65, Karaman 83).

Group H: Cyprus 0 lost to Russia 2 (Erokhin 6, Zhemaletdinov 55); Slovenia 1 (Lovric 44-pen) bt Malta 0; Slovakia 0 lost to Croatia 1 (Brozovic 86).