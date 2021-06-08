World Cup Qualifiers | Chhetri’s strikes sink Bangladesh

India records first win in FIFA WC qualifiers in six years

India recorded its first win in FIFA World Cup qualifiers in six years after talisman Sunil Chhetri struck twice for a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the joint preliminary round match here on Monday.

Chhetri’s double moved him on to 74 international goals — above Lionel Messi (72) and one goal shy of entering world football’s all-time top 10

Chhetri first found the back of the net in the 79th minute to keep his team on course for entry into the third qualifying round of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Starting the match on the bench, second-half substitute Ashique Kuruniyan delivered a cross from the left for Chhetri, after a long run and from a tight angle, headed in brilliantly from behind Topu Barman at the Al Sadd Stadium.

It was Chhetri again as he rounded off his night with another fine strike in extra time (90+2) after receiving the ball from Suresh Singh from the right flank.

The double strikes meant India registered its first win in what was turning out to be one of its worst World Cup qualifying campaigns in many years.

It was also its first victory in World Cup qualifiers away from home in 20 years.

A confident India found itself pressing in the opposition half after Chhetri’s 73rd goal in international football and the move worked for beleaguered coach Igor Stimac as the captain scored his and the team’s second just before the final whistle.

Despite being ahead, India looked to add to its tally with both Ashique and Chhetri linking up well, even as most of the Bangladesh players moved up in search of an equaliser.

With his two goals, Chhetri, international football's second highest scorer among active players, more than made up for the fumble in the 63rd minute when the unmarked captain missed a free header after a fine ball from Brandon Fernandes.

The result:

India 2 (Chhetri 79, 90+2) bt Bangladesh 0.