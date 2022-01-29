World Cup qualifiers | Brazil earns a contentious draw

Moment of controversy: Brazil’s goalkeeper Alisson had a lucky escape, with his red card downgraded to yellow, after this high-boot on Ecuador’s Enner Valencia.

Quito

29 January 2022 00:38 IST

Ecuador the aggrieved party following VAR interventions

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker had two red cards overturned by VAR reviews as Brazil hung on for a controversial 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw with Ecuador on Thursday, with both teams having a player dismissed. Ecuador could be forgiven for feeling aggrieved as four VAR reviews, two to check possible dismissals and two for penalties originally awarded by Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan, all went against the hosts in Quito.

South America has four direct World Cup spots, and the fifth-place team will play an international playoff for a berth.

The results: Ecuador 1 (Torres 75) drew with Brazil 1 (Casemiro 6); Paraguay 0 lost to Uruguay 1 (Suarez 50); Chile 1 (Brereton Diaz 20) lost to Argentina 2 (Di Maria 9, L. Martinez 34).

Advertising

Advertising