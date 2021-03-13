World Cup | Qatar to host India’s qualifiers

New Delhi

13 March 2021 05:08 IST

India will play its remaining three FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Qatar as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided to host the matches in centralised venues owing to the coronavirus-related travel and quarantine restrictions.

“FIFA World Cup 2022 host Qatar, will welcome Group-E opponents Oman, Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh with Japan set to provide the stage for the matches in Group-F comprising Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia,” the AFC said in a release on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising