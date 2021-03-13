Football

World Cup | Qatar to host India’s qualifiers

India will play its remaining three FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Qatar as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided to host the matches in centralised venues owing to the coronavirus-related travel and quarantine restrictions.

“FIFA World Cup 2022 host Qatar, will welcome Group-E opponents Oman, Afghanistan, India and Bangladesh with Japan set to provide the stage for the matches in Group-F comprising Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia,” the AFC said in a release on Friday.

