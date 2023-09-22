HamberMenu
Women's World Cup goals by Caicedo, Kerr and Zaneratto nominated by FIFA for annual Puskas Award

Nominees also include a volleyed goal by Iván Morante for Ibiza in the Spanish second division in which he touched the ball four times without it hitting the turf

September 22, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Zurich

AP
Colombia’s Linda Caicedo in action with England’s Jess Carter. File

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo in action with England’s Jess Carter. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Goals scored by Linda Caicedo, Sam Kerr and Bia Zaneratto at the Women's World Cup were among 11 nominated by FIFA on Friday for the annual Puskas Award.

Voting opened on FIFA's website for fans worldwide to pick their top three goals scored in a qualifying period since the men's World Cup ended last December until the end of the Women's World Cup on Aug. 20.

Caicedo's goal was scored for Colombia against Germany in a group-stage game, Kerr's was in Australia's 3-1 semifinal loss to England, and Zaneratto scored for Brazil against Panama in their group.

Nominees also include a volleyed goal by Iván Morante for Ibiza in the Spanish second division in which he touched the ball four times without it hitting the turf.

Paraguay teenager Julio Enciso scored for Brighton against Premier League champion Manchester City with a long-range shot to finish a sequence of team passes that went up and down the field twice.

Nuno Santos scored for Sporting Lisbon with a “rabona” flick similar to the 2021 Puskas Award winner by Erik Lamela for Tottenham against Arsenal.

Voting closes on Oct. 10 with equal weight given to the global fan poll and the choices of a FIFA-picked panel of former players, the world soccer body said.

FIFA has yet to announce a date and venue for the gala ceremony of its annual Best Awards.

