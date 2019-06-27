Women’s World Cup: A buzzing rest day

As the eight survivors caught their breaths, and prepared for their quarterfinals, the headlines at the women’s World Cup on Wednesday were dominated by a man who is not playing or even in France.

As his national team prepared for a quarterfinal with hosts France, United States President Donald Trump responded to USA star Megan Rapinoe’s latest assertion that she would not visit the White House by accusing her of “disrespect”.

Rapinoe had repeated her unwillingness to meet Trump in a video released earlier in the day.

That provoked another of Trump’s public feuds with high-profile athletes and celebrities.

The reigning world champion meets France on Friday for a match USA co-captain Rapinoe says she hopes will be “wild and crazy”.

Rapinoe’s team-mate Tobin Heath, meanwhile, was less happy about the unprecedented European presence in the last eight.

Holder the United States is the last one standing in the way of a European winner. There had never previously been more than five European teams in the last eight at the tournament since its inauguration in 1991.

“As a football fan, to me I would want a little bit more diversity at this point. I find European football sometimes a little boring,” said Heath.

Meanwhile VAR and refereeing were again a topic on Wednesday, as Pierluigi Collina, the head of refereeing at FIFA, spoke to a media briefing. Collina answered accusations that FIFA was using the World Cup as a testing ground for new rules, by saying that changes always came in June before major tournaments. He said that most had been a success.

“The only issue concerns penalty kicks, and honestly we have been a bit surprised,” Collina said.

The problem, he acknowledged, was not the slight loosening of the law, to allow goalkeepers to take one step off the line, but the use of the video assistant referee to spot when they cheated and they had, Collina argued, been cheating a lot.