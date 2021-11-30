Women’s football | Tamil Nadu hits 20 past Telangana

Sandhiya slots eight; Sarith, Malavika and Durga also do the ’trick

Tamil Nadu is the State to watch out for now in Indian women’s football. On Monday morning at the Govt. Medical College Ground, that is mostly what Telangana did — watch.

Tamil Nadu, the winner in 2018, won by a staggering margin of 20-0 to open its campaign the National senior women’s football championship. Sandhiya accounted for eight of those goals, while M. Saritha scored four and M. Malavika and Durga three each.

Running riot

As if to keep up the theme of the fairly heavy rain in these parts of the world, it rained goals in the matches between Assam and Rajasthan (7-0), Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh (6-0) and Sikkim and Jammu & Kashmir (5-0), too.

The results (preliminary league): Group C: Himachal Pradesh 3 (Mamta 45+2 & 53, Priyanka Dutta 79) bt Bihar 2 (Nisha Kumari 17, Neha Kumari 63); Assam 7 (Rupali Boro 3, Mridula Mech 8, Sainjali Kemprai 49, Sonia Marak 58, 61 & 81, Sanila Basumatary 90+1) bt Rajasthan 0.

Group D: Jhakrhand 1 (Parnita Tirkey 79) bt Karnataka 0; Delhi 1 (Mamta 18) drew with Goa 1 (Aprita Pednekar 34).

Group E: Maharashtra 6 (Valencia Lourdina D’mello 49 & 79, Karen Pais 73 &76 & 89, Trupti Deep 88), by Arunachal Pradesh 0; Sikkim 5 (Suju Hangma Limboo 24, 39 & 57, Karishma Rai 41, Nim Riki Sherpa 79) bt Jammu & Kashmir 0.

Group H: Tamil Nadu 20 (M. Malavika 3, 45+2 & 87, Sandhiya 5, 22, 24, 63, 70, 88, 89 & 90, M. Saritha 10, 58, 65 & 68, Durga 15, 20 & 79, S. Priyadarshini 49, Rudrarapu Ravali 78-og) bt Telangana 0; Punjab 0 drew with Bengal 0.