Indian Women’s League | Kenkre posts a 3-1 win over Bideh XI

Kenkre FC registered a 3-1 victory over Bidesh XI Sports Club in the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament, at Bangalore Football Stadium here on Friday.
Soumya Guguloth broke the deadlock, before second-half strikes from Jyoti and Puja Karmakar gave Kenkre FC three points. Stessi Cardozo grabbed a consolation goal for Bidesh deep into stoppage time.
In another match, KRYPHSA reclaimed pole position in Group A with a conformable 4-0 victory over Baroda Football Academy.
Favourite KRYPHSA, yet to concede a goal in the tournament, has amassed nine points from three outings.
The results: Kenkre FC 3 (Soumya Guguloth 18, Jyoti 54, Puja Karmakar 89) bt Bidesh XI 1 (Stessi Cardozo 90); Kryphsa 4 (Roja Devi 57, Anju Tamang 76, Ratanbala Devi 79, Ranjana Chanu 90) bt Baroda FC 0.
