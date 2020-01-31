Indian Women’s League | Kenkre posts a 3-1 win over Bideh XI

Kenkre FC registered a 3-1 victory over Bidesh XI Sports Club in the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament, at Bangalore Football Stadium here on Friday.

Soumya Guguloth broke the deadlock, before second-half strikes from Jyoti and Puja Karmakar gave Kenkre FC three points. Stessi Cardozo grabbed a consolation goal for Bidesh deep into stoppage time.

In another match, KRYPHSA reclaimed pole position in Group A with a conformable 4-0 victory over Baroda Football Academy.

Favourite KRYPHSA, yet to concede a goal in the tournament, has amassed nine points from three outings.

The results: Kenkre FC 3 (Soumya Guguloth 18, Jyoti 54, Puja Karmakar 89) bt Bidesh XI 1 (Stessi Cardozo 90); Kryphsa 4 (Roja Devi 57, Anju Tamang 76, Ratanbala Devi 79, Ranjana Chanu 90) bt Baroda FC 0.