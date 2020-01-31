Football

Indian Women’s League | Kenkre posts a 3-1 win over Bideh XI

In control: KRYPHSA FC’s Ranjana Chanu in action against Baroda FC.

In control: KRYPHSA FC’s Ranjana Chanu in action against Baroda FC.  

more-in

Soumya Guguloth broke the deadlock, before second-half strikes from Jyoti and Puja Karmakar gave Kenkre FC three points.

Kenkre FC registered a 3-1 victory over Bidesh XI Sports Club in the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament, at Bangalore Football Stadium here on Friday.

Soumya Guguloth broke the deadlock, before second-half strikes from Jyoti and Puja Karmakar gave Kenkre FC three points. Stessi Cardozo grabbed a consolation goal for Bidesh deep into stoppage time.

In another match, KRYPHSA reclaimed pole position in Group A with a conformable 4-0 victory over Baroda Football Academy.

Favourite KRYPHSA, yet to concede a goal in the tournament, has amassed nine points from three outings.

The results: Kenkre FC 3 (Soumya Guguloth 18, Jyoti 54, Puja Karmakar 89) bt Bidesh XI 1 (Stessi Cardozo 90); Kryphsa 4 (Roja Devi 57, Anju Tamang 76, Ratanbala Devi 79, Ranjana Chanu 90) bt Baroda FC 0.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Football
soccer
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 10:25:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/womens-football-kenkre-posts-a-3-1-win-over-bideh-xi/article30705916.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY