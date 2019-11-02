Women’s football is for all: Sarai Bareman

Sarai Bareman, a New Zealand born Samoan footballer, was appointed as the first Chief Women’s Football officer by FIFA in December 2016. In an interview to The Hindu, she says: “I moved to Zurich from New Zealand in the Pacific region; this was a big shock for me actually because the climate and culture was so different in Zurich. But to have the opportunity to do that role, in particular for the sport I love and am passionate about, I could not say no. I am 100 percent enjoying the job. It’s a fulfilling job. I have the opportunity to see first hand the impact FIFA can make through women’s football. But I have to be truthful to say it’s a challenging job.”

What are the takeaways from the World Cup in France that USA won?

The incredible thing about working in women’s football is how fast the landscape is evolving. Even when I arrived at FIFA you could say that it was not really a sport that was a priority and popular in many regions of the world.

And in just a short amount of time we have seen it grow exponentially. Before the World Cup in France we started to see around the world, record crowds filling stadiums for women’s league matches and the momentum has just been continuing.

For us the women’s World Cup is the second biggest female sporting event in the world. It is the second biggest event within FIFA. And I think this edition will really mark the before and after of women’s football

All viewership records were broken during the event.

For us, it is the combination of two; television and spectators at the venue. We cannot prioritise one over the other. It’s one thing to have one billion viewers watching around the world, but if one is looking at an empty stadium with no atmosphere, it doesn’t support our product.

At the same time, as a fan, when you go for the game, especially when women’s football is a relatively new sport for so many, and we are trying to attract new fans, we need to be sure that when they arrive in the stadium, it’s not only the football on the pitch that’s getting their attention, but it’s also the atmosphere, the crowd and that’s something I am sure we will see here next year.

The successful conduct of the boy’s event here in 2017 must have convinced FIFA of India’s wherewithal to host the girls World Cup.

India set the bar very high in 2017 when it hosted the biggest ever Youth World Cup in the history of FIFA. We are looking to see the same level of enthusiasm. The local organising committee is very well organised, professional and well established which is very important in delivering a World Cup. The key is that we want to see in the stadiums and the people involved in the tournament to be men and women, boys and girls.

It should not be seen as something that since it’s the women’s World Cup, it’s only for women. We want to see fathers and daughters, brothers and sisters and the men who are alongside women in the families, to support women’s football as they are there to support the men’s game. It’s much more than what happens on the pitch and it’s about the impact it has on the society.

What will be the incentive for Indians to see next year’s event in big numbers?

If the Indians want to see exciting and electric football taking place with some of the best young athletes in the world and the future stars of the women’s game, this is the opportunity they cannot miss.