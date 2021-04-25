Football

Willock helps Newcastle hold Liverpool

Neat finish: Newcastle’s Willock, left, silenced the Liverpool camp with a 94th minute strike.   | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Liverpool suffered a setback as Joe Willock’s 94th minute equaliser earned Newcastle a 1-1 draw at Anfield that prevented Jurgen Klopp’s men from moving into the Premier League top four. Mohamed Salah had opened the scoring after just three minutes, but Liverpool wasted a host of chances to extend its lead

Watford back in top flight

Watford bounced back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a 1-0 win over Millwall sealed promotion.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich missed the chance to clinch the title when it lost 1-2 at Mainz.

The results:

On Saturday: Premier League: Liverpool 1 (Salah 3) drew with Newcastle 1 (Willock 90+5).

LaLiga: Elche 1 (Boye 32) bt Levante 0; Valladolid 1 (Plano 14) drew with Cadiz 1 (Cala 64).

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg 0 lost to Borussia Dortmund 2 (Haaland 12, 68); Mainz 2 (Burkardt 3, Quaison 37) bt Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 90+4); Union Berlin 3 (Pohjanpalo 50, 53, 67) bt Werder Bremen 1 (Gebre Selassie 82); Freiburg 1 (Grifo 81-pen) drew with Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 40).

Serie A: Genoa 2 (Scamacca 62, Shomurodov 86) bt Spezia 0.

On Friday: Premier League: Arsenal 0 lost to Everton 1 (Leno 76-og).

Bundesliga: Augsburg 2 (Gumny 54, Vargas 62) lost to Cologne 3 (Duda 8, 33, Kainz 23).

