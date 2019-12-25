Williams helps ATK beat BFC for the first time

David Williams’ spectacular finish, early on in the second half, proved the difference as host ATK prevailed over defending champion Bengaluru FC by a solitary goal in their ISL contest at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

The Australian’s goal also enabled ATK beat Bengaluru for the first time in the league and saw the Kolkata side share the top spot with FC Goa (18 points) though it has played one match more.

In the opening half, ATK had the better of the exchanges as it came up with quite a few moves.

It had its first opportunity in the second minute when Williams sent a perfect lob to fellow striker Roy Krishna.

The latter, who had broken free of the Bengaluru defence, was ruled on-side but the Fijian forward made the mistake of running too deep.

ATK continued to make inroads and had another chance in the 17th minute when Jayesh Rane was set up inside the Bengaluru box by another chip from Williams. But the former failed to beat BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The host’s resolve to find the target paid off immediately after the break when Rane made a vital interception and set up Williams. It was Krishna who started the move when his pass, meant for Williams, reached the Bengaluru defender Rahul Bheke.

Rane’s contribution

Even before Bheke could clear, Rane took possession of the ball and released Williams on the right with a diagonal pass. The Australian unleashed a powerful angular drive that found its way past the far post, beating Sandhu’s desperate dive.

Bengaluru had a chance to equalise at the hour-mark but Dimas Morgado’s volley, off a Harmanjot Khabra cross, went wide.

Though Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat brought in fresh legs in attack, introducing Ashique Kuruniyan and Thongkhosiem Haokip midway through the second half, the visitors failed to alter the scoreline.

The result: ATK (David Williams 47) bt Bengaluru FC 0.