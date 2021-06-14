Will play for Eriksen, says teammates

Looking ahead: Danish players Braithwaite and Hojbjerg want to give it their all in the next game.

Copenhagen

14 June 2021 22:47 IST

“He told us to look forward, and to look forward to the game on Thursday,” Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said.

Christian Eriksen had a simple message for his Denmark teammates when he spoke to them from the hospital for the first time following his collapse at the European Championship.

“He told us to look forward, and to look forward to the game on Thursday,” Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said on Monday. “That meant a lot. ... It gave me a form of energy.”

Hojbjerg along with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and forward Martin Braithwaite spoke to the media.

“It gives you the feeling that it’s OK to move forward,” Hojbjerg said. “We really want to play on Thursday, to play for Christian.”

Braithwaite fought back tears when asked about that moment. “I tried doing the only thing I could to help him at that moment,” Braithwaite said.

Schmeichel, who is close friends with Eriksen and his family, said he had been able to visit the midfielder in the hospital as well.