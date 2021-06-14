Football

Will play for Eriksen, says teammates

Looking ahead: Danish players Braithwaite and Hojbjerg want to give it their all in the next game.  

Christian Eriksen had a simple message for his Denmark teammates when he spoke to them from the hospital for the first time following his collapse at the European Championship.

“He told us to look forward, and to look forward to the game on Thursday,” Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said on Monday. “That meant a lot. ... It gave me a form of energy.”

Hojbjerg along with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and forward Martin Braithwaite spoke to the media.

“It gives you the feeling that it’s OK to move forward,” Hojbjerg said. “We really want to play on Thursday, to play for Christian.”

Braithwaite fought back tears when asked about that moment. “I tried doing the only thing I could to help him at that moment,” Braithwaite said.

Schmeichel, who is close friends with Eriksen and his family, said he had been able to visit the midfielder in the hospital as well.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 10:51:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/will-play-for-eriksen-says-teammates/article34816111.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY