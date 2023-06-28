Will AIFF rein in Stimac after his recent run-ins with referees on the sidelines?

June 28, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

After being sent off during the India-Pakistan SAFF Championship football match for impeding a throw-in, head coach Igor Stimac was an unrepentant man.

“You can hate or love me for my actions, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys,” he proudly declared on Twitter.

On Tuesday against Kuwait, the Croat literally walked the talk, getting sent off again for two yellow cards — one for thwarting another throw-in and the second for relentlessly haranguing the fourth official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banished to the stands, Stimac sat with the fans, and at one point even stood with his arms spread out wide like Christ the Redeemer. But the feeling was unmistakable that Stimac should have been that symbol of peace on the pitch.

After the 55-year-old received his marching orders, the match descended into a fracas before an own goal from Anwar Ali denied India a famous win. Sunil Chhetri’s lament summed it up well. “The feeling that comes to my mind is that of a loss,” the skipper said.

It remains to be seen whether the All India Football Association (AIFF) will have a word with Stimac. Shaji Prabhakaran, the AIFF Secretary General, refused to comment and told The Hindu that the matter would be “dealt internally.”

There is a chance that the SAFF disciplinary committee — which is expected to decide in a day or two — may go beyond the usual one-match ban, for the head coach is now a repeat offender, and that too in back-to-back matches.

But India’s assistant coach Mahesh Gawli, usually mild-mannered, thundered in the post-match briefing that Stimac did nothing wrong. “It was very bad refereeing,” said Gawli, who will take charge against Lebanon in Saturday’s semifinal.

“If you continue using such referees, standards will drop. A Kuwaiti player was saying bad words [to Stimac], but only our coach got the red,” Gawli added.

Former India striker and Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Raman Vijayan empathised with Stimac and sought to focus on the positives for India.

“Yes, we should be controlling our emotions, but these things happen,” he said. “The best coaches in the world lose their temper. Even the Rahim Ali [red-card] incident... when Sahal [Abdul Samad] was pushed, as a co-player you can’t be quiet. If we had won the game, we wouldn’t be talking about this.

“It was really pleasing to see India compete like an equal side. We are not parking the bus like earlier. We are open and ready to challenge.

“[Not having Stimac for the next match] will affect the team. But these players have been playing regularly together. It shouldn’t be that big an issue,” Vijayan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.