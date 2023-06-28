HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will AIFF rein in Stimac after his recent run-ins with referees on the sidelines?

Shaji Prabhakaran, the AIFF Secretary General, refuses to comment and says the matter will be ‘dealt internally’

June 28, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan
Indian Football team head Coach Igor Stimac arguing with the fourth official during the SAFF Championship 2023 football match between India and Kuwait, in Bengaluru on June 27, 2023.

Indian Football team head Coach Igor Stimac arguing with the fourth official during the SAFF Championship 2023 football match between India and Kuwait, in Bengaluru on June 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

After being sent off during the India-Pakistan SAFF Championship football match for impeding a throw-in, head coach Igor Stimac was an unrepentant man.

“You can hate or love me for my actions, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys,” he proudly declared on Twitter.

On Tuesday against Kuwait, the Croat literally walked the talk, getting sent off again for two yellow cards — one for thwarting another throw-in and the second for relentlessly haranguing the fourth official.

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac, watching from public stands, during the SAFF Championship 2023 football match between India and Kuwait, in Bengaluru on June 27, 2023.

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac, watching from public stands, during the SAFF Championship 2023 football match between India and Kuwait, in Bengaluru on June 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Banished to the stands, Stimac sat with the fans, and at one point even stood with his arms spread out wide like Christ the Redeemer. But the feeling was unmistakable that Stimac should have been that symbol of peace on the pitch.

After the 55-year-old received his marching orders, the match descended into a fracas before an own goal from Anwar Ali denied India a famous win. Sunil Chhetri’s lament summed it up well. “The feeling that comes to my mind is that of a loss,” the skipper said.

India and Kuwait players scuffle with each other, during their SAFF Championship 2023 football in Bengaluru on June 27, 2023.

India and Kuwait players scuffle with each other, during their SAFF Championship 2023 football in Bengaluru on June 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

It remains to be seen whether the All India Football Association (AIFF) will have a word with Stimac. Shaji Prabhakaran, the AIFF Secretary General, refused to comment and told The Hindu that the matter would be “dealt internally.”

There is a chance that the SAFF disciplinary committee — which is expected to decide in a day or two — may go beyond the usual one-match ban, for the head coach is now a repeat offender, and that too in back-to-back matches.

Mahesh Gawli at Margao, in Goa on January 13, 2015.

Mahesh Gawli at Margao, in Goa on January 13, 2015. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

But India’s assistant coach Mahesh Gawli, usually mild-mannered, thundered in the post-match briefing that Stimac did nothing wrong. “It was very bad refereeing,” said Gawli, who will take charge against Lebanon in Saturday’s semifinal.

“If you continue using such referees, standards will drop. A Kuwaiti player was saying bad words [to Stimac], but only our coach got the red,” Gawli added.

Former India striker and Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Raman Vijayan empathised with Stimac and sought to focus on the positives for India.

“Yes, we should be controlling our emotions, but these things happen,” he said. “The best coaches in the world lose their temper. Even the Rahim Ali [red-card] incident... when Sahal [Abdul Samad] was pushed, as a co-player you can’t be quiet. If we had won the game, we wouldn’t be talking about this.

“It was really pleasing to see India compete like an equal side. We are not parking the bus like earlier. We are open and ready to challenge.

“[Not having Stimac for the next match] will affect the team. But these players have been playing regularly together. It shouldn’t be that big an issue,” Vijayan added.

Related Topics

soccer / sports event / sport / regional championship / international tournament / India-Pakistan / Kuwait

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.