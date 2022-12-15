December 15, 2022 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is a recap of the knockout stages of the tournament before the December 18 final.

When is the World Cup final?

The World Cup final will be held on Sunday, December 18, with kickoff at 8.30 p.m. IST (1500 GMT). December 18 is Qatar National Day.

Which stadium is hosting the final?

The 80,000-capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium, which is 15km north of central Doha and the largest venue for the tournament, will host the World Cup title clash.

Which teams will meet in the World Cup final?

Argentina will face 2018 champions France in the final, with both teams looking to win a third World Cup title.

What happened in the semifinals?

Argentina vs Croatia

Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals, with Lionel Messi coolly putting away a spot kick in the 34th minute to open the scoring before Julian Alvarez found the net on either side of halftime.

France vs Morocco

Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani scored as Morocco were beaten 2-0 by France.

Third-place playoff

The third-place playoff between the losing semifinalists Croatia and Morocco will take place on December 17 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

What happened in the quarterfinals?

Croatia vs Brazil

Croatia stunned favourites Brazil 4-2 on penalties to reach the semifinals for the second time in a row after battling back from a goal down in extra time.

Netherlands vs Argentina

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout to keep captain Lionel Messi's World Cup dreams alive after the Dutch had snatched a 2-2 draw with two late goals in a gripping quarterfinal.

Morocco vs Portugal

Morocco's extraordinary run in Qatar continued as they claimed another massive scalp by beating Portugal 1-0 to become the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

England vs France

Olivier Giroud sent France into the last four when his late header after Aurelien Tchouameni's opener clinched a gutsy 2-1 win over England on Saturday. England's Harry Kane blazed a penalty over the bar six minutes from time.

Which teams made it to the Round of 16?

GROUP A: Senegal, Netherlands (Qatar, Ecuador eliminated)

GROUP B: England, United States (Iran, Wales eliminated)

GROUP C: Argentina, Poland (Saudi Arabia, Mexico eliminated)

GROUP D: France, Australia (Denmark, Tunisia eliminated)

GROUP E: Spain, Japan (Costa Rica, Germany eliminated)

GROUP F: Morocco, Croatia (Belgium, Canada eliminated)

GROUP G: Brazil, Switzerland (Serbia, Cameroon eliminated)

GROUP H: Portugal, South Korea (Ghana, Uruguay eliminated)