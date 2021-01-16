Premier League | West Brom posts win

LONDON

Lazio cruises past Roma in Serie A

West Bromwich Albion won for the first time under new boss Sam Allardyce as Matheus Pereira’s penalty double clinched a 3-2 Premier League victory at local rival Wolves on Saturday.

Allardyce had failed to win any of his first five matches since replacing the sacked Slaven Bilic.

Pereira put Albion ahead from the spot before goals from Fabio Silva and Willy Boly put Wolves in the driving seat at half-time.

Semi Ajayi equalised after the interval and Pereira’s second penalty sealed West Brom’s first win in eight league games.

Lazio cruised to a 3-0 victory over city rival Roma on Friday, equalling its best ever derby victory in Serie A.

The win moved Lazio up to seventh place on 31 points, just two behind champion Juventus in fourth. Roma stays third with 34 points, six points off leader AC Milan having also played a game more.

Ciro Immobile opened the scoring in the 14th minute for his 12th goal of the season. Luis Alberto, scored the other two in the 23rd and 67th minutes, both with precise strikes.

Roma could be overtaken in the table later this weekend when Juventus faces Inter.

The results:

Premier League: Wolves 2 (Silva 38, Boly 43) lost to West Brom 3 (Pereira 8-pen, 56-pen, Ajayi 52).

Serie A: Lazio 3 (Immobile 14, Luis Alberto 23, 67) bt Roma 0.