Premier League | West Brom posts win

West Bromwich Albion won for the first time under new boss Sam Allardyce as Matheus Pereira’s penalty double clinched a 3-2 Premier League victory at local rival Wolves on Saturday.
Allardyce had failed to win any of his first five matches since replacing the sacked Slaven Bilic.
Pereira put Albion ahead from the spot before goals from Fabio Silva and Willy Boly put Wolves in the driving seat at half-time.
Semi Ajayi equalised after the interval and Pereira’s second penalty sealed West Brom’s first win in eight league games.
Lazio cruised to a 3-0 victory over city rival Roma on Friday, equalling its best ever derby victory in Serie A.
The win moved Lazio up to seventh place on 31 points, just two behind champion Juventus in fourth. Roma stays third with 34 points, six points off leader AC Milan having also played a game more.
Ciro Immobile opened the scoring in the 14th minute for his 12th goal of the season. Luis Alberto, scored the other two in the 23rd and 67th minutes, both with precise strikes.
Roma could be overtaken in the table later this weekend when Juventus faces Inter.
The results:
Premier League: Wolves 2 (Silva 38, Boly 43) lost to West Brom 3 (Pereira 8-pen, 56-pen, Ajayi 52).
Serie A: Lazio 3 (Immobile 14, Luis Alberto 23, 67) bt Roma 0.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath