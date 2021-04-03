English Premier League | West Brom lays Chelsea low

AC Milan salvages a draw; Napoli survives Crotone’s spirited fightback

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel suffered the first defeat of his reign as lowly West Bromwich Albion swept to a stunning 5-2 win.

Tuchel saw his 14-game unbeaten run since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard come to juddering halt at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid forwards Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema struck to give their side a 2-0 win at home to Eibar in LaLiga on Saturday, keeping up the pressure on leader Atletico Madrid ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Norwegian midfielder Jens Petter Hauge snatched a late equaliser to salvage a point for AC Milan whose poor home run continued with a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday.

Napoli survived a spirited fightback from bottom side Crotone to earn a 4-3 win and go fourth, as the fierce battle for Champions League qualification continued.

The results: Premier League: Chelsea 2 (Pulisic 27, Mount 71) lost to West Brom 5 (Pereira 45+2, 45+5, Robinson 63, 90, Diagne 68); Leeds 2 (Harrison 12, Jagielka 49-og) bt Sheffield United 1 (Osborn 45+2).

LaLiga: Granada 0 lost to Villarreal 3 (G. Moreno 9-pen, 18, 60-pen); Real Madrid 2 (Asensio 41, Benzema 73) bt Eibar 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 1 (Hummels 45) lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Schulz 11-og, Silva 87); Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Alario 26, Schick 72) bt Schalke 1 (Huntelaar 81); Wolfsburg 1 (Brekalo 69) bt Cologne 0; Mainz 1 (Brosinski 56-pen) drew with Arminia Bielefeld 1 (Voglsammer 75); Augsburg 2 (Vargas 8, Hahn 23) bt Hoffenheim 1 (Skov 86).

Serie A: AC Milan 1 (Hauge 87) drew with Sampdoria 1 (Quagliarella 57); Atalanta 3 (Muriel 19, 43, Zapata 61) bt Udinese 2 (Pereyra 45, Stryger Larsen 71); Napoli 4 (Insigne 19, Osimhen 22, Mertens 34, Di Lorenzo 72) bt Crotone 3 (Simy 25, 48, Messias 59); Lazio 2 (Lazzari 56, Caicedo 89-pen) bt Spezia 1 (Verde 73); Sassuolo 2 (Traore 57, Raspadori 85) drew with AS Roma 2 (Pellegrini 26-pen, Peres 69); Benevento 2 (Glik 23, Ionita 67) drew with Parma 2 (Kurtic 55, Man 88); Cagliari 0 lost to Hellas Verona 2 (Barak 54, Lasagna 90+9); Genoa 1 (Destro 13) drew with Fiorentina 1 (Vlahovic 23).

Friday: La Liga: Levante 0 lost to Huesca 2 (Mir 15, 54).