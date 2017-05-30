Wenger to stay at Arsenal: reports

Arsene Wenger has told Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke he will accept the Premier League club’s offer of a new two-year contract, according to reports on Tuesday.

Wenger met Gunners majority shareholder Kroenke and chief executive Ivan Gazidis on Monday to discuss his future before his contract expires next month.

The 67-year-old Wenger has been heavily criticised this season, with Arsenal fans calling for his resignation after their team failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Suggestions that Arsenal may insist on hiring a director of football to work with Wenger had sparked claims the Frenchman was considering ending his 21-year reign.

But after leading Arsenal to an impressive 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Premier League champion Chelsea with Kroenke watching from the stands on Saturday, Wenger had hinted he was willing to stay.

And the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror reported Wenger has informed American tycoon Kroenke, who remains a firm supporter of his manager, that he wants to remain in charge of the north London club. A formal announcement of Wenger’s new contract is expected to come on Wednesday.

Arsenal will have to address several problem areas in order to make next season a less bumpy ride:

A perennial gripe for fans and pundits alike, is that Wenger doesn’t like to get involved in bidding wars with the Gunners’ major rivals and resorts to what appear to be last-minute panic buys and paying over the odds. Some board members reacting to these concerns wished to install a director of football who could work on potential transfer targets but this has been vehemently opposed by Wenger.

Persuading Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez’s performance in the FA Cup final illustrated how crucial he is to the Gunners. His contract expires in 2018 and persuading him to sign a new deal is pivotal to Wenger winning some brownie points with the disenchanted fans as he could then build a team around him and a serious title challenge as a result.

The 28-year-old Chilean, though, has made it clear to be a great player you need to win trophies on a regular basis — two Copas America have sated his international appetite — hence why Bayern Munich’s apparent interest in him could turn his head.

Backroom staff

There has been disquiet about some of Wenger’s coaching staff with, according to The Times on Monday, goalkeeping coach Gerry Peyton and fitness coach Tony Colbert in the eye of the storm.

The Frenchman, however, is none too keen to see changes in his personnel — former Ireland international Peyton has been with him since 2003 and Colbert, a sports and exercise scientist, arrived in 1999.

Some form of compromise will be sought, but it will be a surprise not to see some changes if only to show the board isn’t totally at the behest of Wenger.