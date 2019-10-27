We will go all out and play at our best, says coach Maymol Rocky

The Indian women’s football team is gearing up for its two international friendlies against Vietnam on November 3 and 6 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Head coach Maymol Rocky said, “It is a bigger team than us, but I don’t want to see my girls giving up. I will prepare them somehow and it will never be a one sided match. We will go all out and play at our best.”

The young girls, Maymol insisted, were determined and passionate about the game. After losing the Hero Gold Cup to Nepal, the Indian side worked hard to win the South Asian Football Federation (SAAF) Cup in Nepal this year.

“Winning against Nepal in the final was something they can never forget. I had lot of pressure on me and the team was also under a lot of pressure. But to get the team ready for that tournament was important.

“Everybody said ‘SAFF is very easy’, it is yours but I know the team, they are a young bunch with hardly any experienced senior players, and lifting the trophy with a bigger margin was a milestone for the national team,” Maymol told The Hindu.

The coach added, “After that the federation (AIFF) also started believing in the women’s team. Whatever plan I was giving, they were ready to accept it. Government was helping us.”

Maymol believed the future was bright for the women’s team.

“The expectations are high after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) qualifiers. As a coach I only expect a win.

“I know there will be times when the result will not be in my favour, but I will still ensure the team grows.”