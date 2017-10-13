‘We were under great pressure’

The massive 4-0 loss against Iran in the last game had shattered Germany’s confidence and coach Christian Wuck admitted that his team was under great pressure against Guinea here on Friday.

“It was very hard for us to come into this game after the match against Iran. This was a very tough game for my team,” said a very relieved Wuck.

“The reactions in Germany were not so good after the last game, so the pressure on my players was enormous.”