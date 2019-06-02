Champion League 2019: We were crying on the pitch, says Klopp

Liverpool’s celebrations stretched long into the night after it became six-time European champion, giving a first win in seven finals for coach Jurgen Klopp.

“We were all pretty much crying on the pitch, because it was so emotional, it was so big, it means so much to us,” Klopp said.

Klopp revealed he had received a congratulatory call from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

“We promised each other already that we will kick our butts next year again,” Klopp said of his brief exchange with Guardiola.

“We will go for everything and we’ll see if we get something.”

Centre-back Virgil van Dijk, named man of the match, said the team would try to put the disappointment of losing the Premier League right next season.

“In July when we start again, everyone starts on nil and everyone’s working towards their goals,” the Dutchman said.

“Obviously we want to challenge for every trophy if possible. We have the squad for it, but you’ve also seen it this year, you still have to do it, and hopefully we can challenge Manchester City again next season for the title.”