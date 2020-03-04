We need to focus on our own game, says Nawaz

Guarding the goal for an attack-minded side like FC Goa (47 goals, 19 games) can be a lonely experience for ’keepers. Mohammed Nawaz, ready to compete in the ISL semifinal second leg against Chennaiyin FC at Margao’s Nehru stadium, will be the player in focus when the whistle is blown to start the game.

Graduating from FCG’s development squad under technical director Derrick Pereira, the 20-year-old from Manipur has impressed Goan fans with his bold play under pressure. Tasked with playing his part in FCG’s effort to overcome a 4-1 first leg deficit against the visitors, the custodian talks about his team’s focus. Excerpts:

Chennaiyin FC is an attacking team, captained by defender Lucian Goian who has scored crucial goals. How do you keep him quiet?

I think we just need to focus on our own game. We were not able to do so in the first leg, we failed to keep possession. Football is about balance and it is very important to find that. If we do, we can beat anyone in the country.

This is a must-win match before home fans. Do you expect a packed stadium?

I expect the stadium to be packed and a cracking atmosphere. These are the kind of games we look forward to as footballers. We have shown throughout this season that we are warriors, have won whilst missing some very important players. We managed three draws when it would have been easier to just give up. Those points (against Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasteers FC and North East United FC) eventually proved to be the difference. We won six games in a row at home, were the best in the league for a reason. There is no quitting in this team, no matter what the situation.

Mistakes by a forward are often forgotten. Fans usually remember every goalkeeper mistake. How do you recover for the next match?

It is the nature of the job and we know it. Goalkeeping errors are fatal more often than not, but I have to say that I have a fantastic bunch of people around me who back me. My teammates have been really encouraging ever since that. Mistakes are a part of life. I have to learn from it. I can’t be afraid to go and claim a ball in the air if the situation so required.

Reasons for Indian goalkeepers preferred by ISL coaches.

I think India is particularly blessed with a number of good goalkeepers. Gurpreet (Singh Sandhu) has been leading the pack for a number of years. Amrinder (Singh) is also a top example. With goals being the premium prize, coaches like to play foreigners at the other end of the pitch more. So having an Indian in goal always helps.

On guarding the goal for FCG, which is focussed on scoring more goals than any team.

It feels great. I not only get to be the last line of defence for the team, but also the first point of attack for the team. I get to play with my feet and in every game, there are tactics involved in terms of how we want to play. Everyone enjoys scoring a goal. One day when the team needs me, maybe in a penalty shoot-out, I would love to step up and deliver.