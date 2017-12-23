Chennai: Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory minced no words about his team’s lacklustre performance despite moving to the top of the table.

Gregory said: “It was disappointing to concede a goal so late, but to be honest it was not a great game. It was one those games lacking incidents and goal-scoring chances. For most part, it looked like nobody was going to win it. We lacked a bit of invention today.”

The Englishman added that the team will take this as a reminder to be more alert during the final minutes of the game when holding on to slender leads.

“This game will teach us a lesson. We have done this to a lot of teams and we got a taste of our own medicine. It is not a good feeling. It will serve as a reminder that it can happen again and we need to be more alert.”

Kerala Blasters FC coach Rene Meulensteen, however, was glad to take a point from the game but was severe on the standards of refereeing in the league so far, alluding to the harsh penalty that went against his side and almost cost the game.

“I think we have to do something. We can’t let the referee and linesman have such a impact on the game. I know it is a tough job. They need help but also they must want to be helped and coached. It is time to address that.”