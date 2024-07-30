ADVERTISEMENT

We have to produce the best in every match we play: Molina

Published - July 30, 2024 08:59 pm IST - KOLKATA:

Amitabha Das Sharma

Jose Molina, left, and Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, present the team jersey to Jamie Maclaren during an interaction with media on July 30. | Photo Credit: PTI

It is important to be consistent and produce the best in every match the team plays, said Jose Molina as he officially took charge of the Indian Super League shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to win all the matches. It doesn’t matter whether it is Durand Cup, ISL, or the AFC tournaments where we will participate. We have to produce our best in every match and it should be the target for all the players and the team management to treat every match as the most important fixture in the calendar,” Molina said on returning to the city after a break of eight seasons. He had made the now-defunct ATK the ISL champion in 2016 during his last assignment in the city.

Molina, who went on to serve as the sporting director of the Royal Spanish Football federation for four years, said that he hopes to see Mohun Bagan SG maintain its status on top of the country’s football hierarchy.

Molina is likely to start his new assignment when Mohun Bagan takes on Indian Air Force in its next Durand Cup outing on August 8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US