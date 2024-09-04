GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We have to make our promotion to the ISL count, says Mohammedan SC coach Chernyshov

EBFC coach Carles Cuadrat hopes that the revamped squad would produce a much better performance and make it to the knockouts

Published - September 04, 2024 09:39 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Raring to go: The captains and coaches of seven of the 13 teams during a press meet.

Raring to go: The captains and coaches of seven of the 13 teams during a press meet. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

 Backed by a strong determination to prove their merit as one of the best football teams in the country, Odisha FC made the strongest statement ahead of the new Indian Super League season.

With Mohun Bagan Super Giant aiming to defend the ISL league shield with a newlook team showcasing a greater star content, Odisha coach Sergio Lobera said that his side is better prepared this time around to become the new ISL champion.

Having lost the semifinals against Bagan in the previous season by a narrow 2-3 aggregate, Lobera sounded more resolute in bringing the title home this season.

“We had an amazing season last year, finishing at the top of the group in the AFC Cup. We were close to winning the Super Cup and we reached the ISL semifinals for the first time in the club’s history. I am very proud of what we did last season. And hopefully, with more luck we can do a little bit more this season,” Lobera said during the Media Day organised by the ISL.

The event showcased seven out of the 13 teams in the fray in the ISL.

Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov expressed his pleasure at joining the ISL and said that his team will try to make this promotion count by making it to the playoffs.

“We did a great job last year by winning the I-League. I am thrilled about our supporters. They had been expecting this ever since the ISL started. So, we have to give our best and make our promotion to the ISL count,” Chernyshov said.

Another side looking to make it big this season is NorthEast United FC, which missed the playoffs narrowly last season.

The Highlanders beat Bagan on their own turf to win the Durand Cup last week and that would give the Guwahati-based team the confidence to aim high in the ISL. NEUFC coach Juan Pedro Benali preferred a cautious approach while looking at the long season ahead.

“Trophies and past don’t make you play better or worse, you need to prepare for every match as the last match of your life. We realise what we did in the Durand Cup, but ISL is a different story and we have to adequately prepare for it,” Benali said.

MBSG and East Bengal also had enough reason to be ambitious having bolstered their sides with solid reinforcements. Bagan’s new coach Jose Molina, who took over from Antonio Lopez Habas, tried to forget the Durand Cup loss and said that the team is in fine shape after training together for a month and would do its best to retain the League Shield.

EBFC coach Carles Cuadrat hoped that the revamped squad would produce a much better performance and make it to the knockouts. Punjab FC coach Panagiotis Dilmperis and Jamshedpur FC coach also analysed their chances and hoped to do well.

