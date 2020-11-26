We have lost a genius: Kohli on Maradona

Virat Kohli remembered Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday, as someone who inspired people from every discipline.

“It’s a sad day for sport, and obviously for football. We have lost a genius. We have lost someone who has inspired people across generations and walks of life.

“People were mesmerised watching him play and that happens only with a few,” said Kohli.

“I watched his documentary last year while we were at the World Cup. It was amazing to see the aura and the persona around him, and the stuff that he went through. It is a void that can’t be filled.”