Watford stuns United

Bayern stunned by lowly Augsburg

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on the brink of getting sacked after Watford registered a stunning 4-1 win over the Red Devils on Saturday.

United crashed to a fourth defeat in its last five Premier League games, leaving it languishing 12 points behind leader Chelsea, a 3-0 winner at Leicester.

Josh King put Watford ahead at Vicarage Road and Ismaila Sarr doubled the lead. Donny van de Beek pulled one back for the visitors, but United defender Harry Maguire was sent off before Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis put the issue beyond doubt. Antonio Rudiger’s opener and N’Golo Kante’s long-range blast put Chelsea in control before Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score in the second half.

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored late to cut the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to a point with a 2-1 win against Stuttgart. Bayern had crashed to a shock 1-2 defeat at struggling Augsburg on Friday.

Important results: Premier League: Leicester 0 lost to Chelsea 3 (Rudiger 14, Kante 28, Pulisic 71); Watford 4 (King 28, Sarr 44, Pedro 90, Dennis 90) bt Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 50); Wolves 1 (Jimenez 58) bt West Ham 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 2 (Malen 56, Reus 85) bt VfB Stuttgart 1 (Massimo 63); On Friday: Augsburg 2 (Pedersen 23, Hahn 35) bt Bayern Munich 1 (Lewandowski 38).